Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash’s next with Adhik, a fantasy drama

 Produced by Dinesh Karthik under the banner of ‘Vision I Medias’, the film’s fantasy stretches will reportedly be shot in 3D.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Adhik Ravichander, who had previously made films like Trisha Illena Nayanthara (TIN) and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA), is currently working on his next film, a light-hearted drama laced with horror elements, titled Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.

The film, which unites Adhik with his TIN actor, GV Prakash Kumar, features Anegan-fame Amyra Dastur as the female lead.

Talking about his choice of title, Adhik says, “It’s not what you think. GV Prakash plays the male lead, Nandha - a youngster brought up in a highly disciplined, military school, who is expected to take over his father’s business. Amyra Dastur plays the female lead, a happy-go-lucky girl named Nithya. Their search for true love takes a fantasy twist, and hence the title (Kadhalai Thedi).”

Adhik had wanted to do this film right after the release of his first film, Trisha Illena Nayanthara. “I had written the script and zeroed in on the lead and the title three years back. GV Prakash eventually got busy, and I started AAA. We began work on this project after completing our respective commitments.”
The team has already completed 60 per cent of the shoot. “The Ooty and Chennai portions have been wrapped up. We will kickstart the next schedule in Karaikudi this week, where the remaining portions will be shot,” says Adhik.

The first-look poster of the film — featuring a lungi-clad GVP with lightning in the background, while meteors crash-land on earth, packed with ghost figures and howling dogs — was released on Saturday.
Featuring Sonia Agarwal and Sanchita Shetty in important roles, KTNN has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam. Produced by Dinesh Karthik under the banner of ‘Vision I Medias’, the film’s fantasy stretches will reportedly be shot in 3D.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  