GV Prakash’s next with Adhik, a fantasy drama

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Adhik Ravichander, who had previously made films like Trisha Illena Nayanthara (TIN) and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA), is currently working on his next film, a light-hearted drama laced with horror elements, titled Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.

The film, which unites Adhik with his TIN actor, GV Prakash Kumar, features Anegan-fame Amyra Dastur as the female lead.

Talking about his choice of title, Adhik says, “It’s not what you think. GV Prakash plays the male lead, Nandha - a youngster brought up in a highly disciplined, military school, who is expected to take over his father’s business. Amyra Dastur plays the female lead, a happy-go-lucky girl named Nithya. Their search for true love takes a fantasy twist, and hence the title (Kadhalai Thedi).”

Adhik had wanted to do this film right after the release of his first film, Trisha Illena Nayanthara. “I had written the script and zeroed in on the lead and the title three years back. GV Prakash eventually got busy, and I started AAA. We began work on this project after completing our respective commitments.”

The team has already completed 60 per cent of the shoot. “The Ooty and Chennai portions have been wrapped up. We will kickstart the next schedule in Karaikudi this week, where the remaining portions will be shot,” says Adhik.

The first-look poster of the film — featuring a lungi-clad GVP with lightning in the background, while meteors crash-land on earth, packed with ghost figures and howling dogs — was released on Saturday.

Featuring Sonia Agarwal and Sanchita Shetty in important roles, KTNN has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam. Produced by Dinesh Karthik under the banner of ‘Vision I Medias’, the film’s fantasy stretches will reportedly be shot in 3D.