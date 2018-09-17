Home Entertainment Tamil

The big short

A narration with 2D Entertainment for a feature film... that’s the prize Vishnu Edavan won for his short film, Kalki.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

A narration with 2D Entertainment for a feature film... that’s the prize Vishnu Edavan won for his short film, Kalki. The short won the contest held by Qube and Moviebuff, which showcased the top five films across theatre screens and gave the winner a chance to pitch a script to 2D Entertainment. “We didn’t expect this kind of reception. We were a bit worried about whether the audience would get what we were trying to convey, as we had only a few minutes,” says an elated Vishnu.

Kalki is about a pregnant woman who is helped by burglars to deliver her child. “Anna sentiment isn’t new to Tamil cinema,” explains Vishnu, talking about his inspiration for the story. “When we see incidents like the Aashifa case, it made me wonder how things would have been better. There’s no security for women. So the idea came from a sense of fear that I have about my own sisters.”

Vishnu, an assistant of Maanagaram-fame Lokesh Kanakaraj, is gung-ho about his upcoming narration. “I have my script ready and it should happen in 20-30 days. I have also got a few few other calls” he says, excitedly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  