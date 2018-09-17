The big short

Ashameera Aiyappan By

A narration with 2D Entertainment for a feature film... that’s the prize Vishnu Edavan won for his short film, Kalki. The short won the contest held by Qube and Moviebuff, which showcased the top five films across theatre screens and gave the winner a chance to pitch a script to 2D Entertainment. “We didn’t expect this kind of reception. We were a bit worried about whether the audience would get what we were trying to convey, as we had only a few minutes,” says an elated Vishnu.

Kalki is about a pregnant woman who is helped by burglars to deliver her child. “Anna sentiment isn’t new to Tamil cinema,” explains Vishnu, talking about his inspiration for the story. “When we see incidents like the Aashifa case, it made me wonder how things would have been better. There’s no security for women. So the idea came from a sense of fear that I have about my own sisters.”

Vishnu, an assistant of Maanagaram-fame Lokesh Kanakaraj, is gung-ho about his upcoming narration. “I have my script ready and it should happen in 20-30 days. I have also got a few few other calls” he says, excitedly.