Manisha Yadav to play lead in Vetrimaaran’s production

Manisha Yadav, who was last seen in Oru Kuppai Kadhai, is set to play a lead role in director Vetrimaaran’s next production. Talking about the project, Manisha Yadav says, “I am really lucky to be a part of it. It is a de-glam role that is very integral to the film.” The story will follow an investigation, similar to her acclaimed film Vazhakku Enn 18/9, adds Manisha. “It is very real and content-driven. The film will not have a commercial approach.”

Actor Karunaas will also play a role in the film, while the rest of the cast is yet to be decided. The untitled project will be directed by Ramnath of Thirunaal fame. Manisha will begin shooting for the film from

November.

