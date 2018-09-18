Home Entertainment Tamil

Manisha Yadav to play lead in Vetrimaaran’s production

Manisha Yadav, who was last seen in Oru Kuppai Kadhai, is set to play a lead role in director Vetrimaaran’s next production.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Manisha Yadav, who was last seen in Oru Kuppai Kadhai, is set to play a lead role in director Vetrimaaran’s next production. Talking about the project, Manisha Yadav says, “I am really lucky to be a part of it. It is a de-glam role that is very integral to the film.” The story will follow an investigation, similar to her acclaimed film Vazhakku Enn 18/9, adds Manisha. “It is very real and content-driven. The film will not have a commercial approach.”

Actor Karunaas will also play a role in the film, while the rest of the cast is yet to be decided. The untitled project will be directed by Ramnath of Thirunaal fame. Manisha will begin shooting for the film from 
November.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo