New beginnings for Chandini Tamilarasan

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : This is a big month for Chandini Tamilarasan. The actor who recently made heads turn with her performance in Vanjagar Ulagam, is back with her second release of the month, Raja Ranguski, alongside Metro Sirish. The film, which hits the screens tomorrow, is named after its lead characters, Raja and Ranguski. About playing the titular role for the first time in her career, she says, “I sincerely feel that this film will mark a new beginning in my career. It is evident from the title that both the hero and heroine have equal importance in the film. The story revolves around these two characters.”

Chandini says she signed the film without even listening to the complete narration of the script. “I just listened to the one-liner and signed this film. I got a call from the makers one morning about this one-liner, and by noon, I signed the agreement and started shooting the same evening. Everything happened so quickly. I just went with my gut feeling and trusted the team.”

Breaking her bubbly girl image, Chandini plays a geeky writer in the film. “I play a writer, who is an ardent fan of Sujatha sir. Even the character’s name is inspired from his nickname,” she says, adding, “Since I joined the film at the last minute, I didn’t have time to prepare for it. Fortunately, director Dharanidharan had done all the homework and research necessary for the character. I just performed following his inputs and guidance.”

About working in a Yuvan Shankar Raja musical, she says, “I’ve always been a fan of Yuvan sir. As a 90s kid, I grew up listening to his music. Even now a lot of people recognise me for Poove Poove song in Siddhu +2, which he sang. So he’s had an influence on my career from the start. He’s one of the reasons I signed Raja Ranguski without a second thought. I was confident that if Yuvan sir is associated with a film, it will definitely be a quality product. It is a blessing to have worked with him.”