Vaibhav and Nandita’s Taana to be a supernatural comedy

We had previously reported that Vaibhav and Nandita are teaming up for a film titled Taana.

Published: 19th September 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vaibhav

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

It's now known that the film will be a supernatural comedy.

Explaining the title, director Yuvaraj, an erstwhile associate of Selvaraghavan, says, “Taana is the word associated with the police and its usage is still rampant in some places of Tamil Nadu. If someone walks with a swag, they’d say ‘Taana kaaran mathiri varan paaru’.” 

About the setting of his film, he adds, “Taana is based in a village in Vellore district where cops are regarded as kaaval deivam similar to Aiyanaar and Karuppan. Many families in this village have someone in the police force. Taana will be the story about how Vaibhav tries to become a cop despite troubles from supernatural forces.”

About 80 per cent of the film, shot in Ranipet, Thalakonam, Theni and outer Chennai,  
is complete. Produced by Nobel Movies, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan and Hareesh Peradi.

