Nithya Menen to play the late CM Jayalalithaa in 'The Iron Lady'

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

The title poster of the upcoming biopic on late CM J Jayalalithaa was revealed to much fanfare on social media by director AR Murugadoss.

With the Sarkar director tagging Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and wishing her in a now-deleted tweet, it seemed like the actor would be playing the titular role.

However, putting these speculations to rest, the director A Priyadhaarshini, a former assistant of Mysskin, tells us, “It will be Nithya Menen who plays the role of the six-time Chief Minister while Varalaxmi will be playing the role of Sasikala.”

The director adds that the entire list of cast and crew will be announced soon in a grand inauguration ceremony. The film is produced by Papertale Pictures.