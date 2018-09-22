Home Entertainment Tamil

Nithya Menen to play the late CM Jayalalithaa in 'The Iron Lady'

The title poster of the upcoming biopic on late CM J Jayalalithaa was revealed to much fanfare on social media by director AR Murugadoss.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Nithya Menen

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

The title poster of the upcoming biopic on late CM J Jayalalithaa was revealed to much fanfare on social media by director AR Murugadoss.

With the Sarkar director tagging Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and wishing her in a now-deleted tweet, it seemed like the actor would be playing the titular role.

However, putting these speculations to rest, the director A Priyadhaarshini, a former assistant of Mysskin, tells us, “It will be Nithya Menen who plays the role of the six-time Chief Minister while Varalaxmi will be playing the role of Sasikala.”

The director adds that the entire list of cast and crew will be announced soon in a grand inauguration ceremony. The film is produced by Papertale Pictures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash