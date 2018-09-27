From police to villain

K Sudha By

Express News Service

One of the highlights of last week’s release, Raja Ranguski, is the confrontation between Inspector Arokyam and CB-CID officer KK. Director Dharanidharan had his reservations about casting Vijaysathya as the inspector, for the character demanded an actor who could say his lines with a straight face laced with a bit of sarcasm and humour.

Vijaysathya passed the director’s test with flying colours. “I am a good 25-films old in the industry, but only after Raja Ranguski have people started accepting me.”

This isn’t the actor’s first cop role, however. He also played an inspector in Kirumi. But the one which made the audience take notice of him was his role in Vikram Vedha. He was part of a four-member encounter team helmed by Madhavan’s character in the film. “The best part of that project was getting to work with the likes of Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi and the directors Pushkar-Gayathri. That film then led to other offers, including the one in Raja Ranguski.”

Vijaysathya, who moved to Chennai after shutting down his jewellery business in Madurai in order to enter the film industry, credits his relative, veteran actor Sangili Murugan, with inspiring him to pursue a career in cinema.

Among his forthcoming projects, the actor is particularly looking forward to Theethum Nandrum in which he plays the main villain. “I also have an untitled film with a debutant director, in which I again play a villain but a humorous one.” He is also hoping to finally see the release of the RK Selvamani-directorial Kanni Vedi, which ran into unexpected problems before its release. “I essayed a villain character in it that got a different treatment in the hands of the seasoned filmmaker. It was the lifeline I had hoped for. Fortunately, Madras happened then and the cop character I played in it gave my career a boost instead.”