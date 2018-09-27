Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan-Thiru team up for a cause

Helmed by director Thiru, the video will talk about good touch and bad touch, and how one should react to the same.

Published: 27th September 2018

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan has acted in a five-minute video titled Modhi Vilayadu Paapa, that will attempt to create awareness about child sex abuse. Helmed by director Thiru, the video will talk about good touch and bad touch, and how one should react to the same.

“There have been several cases of child abuse in recent times. And since kids love Sivakarthikeyan, we asked if he could star in it. He liked the idea and immediately agreed.”

The video has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Richard M Nathan, and editing by Ruben. Thiru says that the video will be launched on YouTube and social media soon with plans for a theatrical release. He also adds that efforts will be taken to ensure that the video reaches all schools across the state.

