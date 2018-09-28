Thevar Magan 2 on the cards?

By Express News Service

It looks like Kamal Haasan is coming up with yet another sequel for a popular film of his. Following his spin-off of the Balram Naidu character in the long pending film Sabash Naidu and the sequel to his 1996 film Indian, it looks like there is a sequel planned for Thevar Magan.

Directed by Malayalam director Bharathan, the 1992 film was about the son of a village chieftain returning to the village and taking up the mantle from his father. The film, India's official entry to the 65th Academy Awards, won five National Awards including Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Revathi and a special jury award for thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

With Kamal Haasan starting to shoot for Indian 2 from October 2, after the end of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, it is expected that Thevar Magan 2, if it happens, will go on floors in January.

