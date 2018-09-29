Home Entertainment Tamil

Simbu rescued Mani Ratnam and 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' team: Dayana Erappa

Dayana Erappa in a recent interview shared an interesting incident that occurred while shooting for the movie.

Published: 29th September 2018

One of the most expected movies of the year, 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' released on Thursday amid much fanfare. This Mani Ratnam directorial venture have been receiving rave reviews from both the critics and moviegoers.

With the entire team riding high on success, one of the female leads, Dayana Erappa in a recent interview to Behindwoods shared an interesting incident that occurred while shooting for the movie.

The young actress said, "While canning an important shot in the final schedules of CCV, we were required to shoot in a jeep. It was while shooting for Simbu's intro song with me. Since it was raining, the soil was clay-ish. The jeep wouldn't move uphill and got stuck in the sand. It had Mani sir, Santosh Sivan sir and a couple of Assistant directors in it, along with the driver. So, Simbu came forward and single-handedly pushed the jeep and rescued the team. I offered to come and help, but he refused."

The film stars Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dayana Erappa, Jyothika, Dayana Erappa, Prakash Raj and STR (Simbu) in the lead roles.

Many have considered this film as one of Mani Ratnam's best works. All the lead actors struck the right chord with their performance, while STR and Vijay Sethupathi earned praise from the fans for their roles.

The action flick is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. While AR Rahman took charge of the music department, ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan was behind the lens. 

The movie started rolling in February 2018 and was completed by June. Shooting locations included Serbia and the outskirts of Chennai.

