KGF-fame Ram to play villain in Karthi-Rashmika starrer

Ram, who played the principal antagonist Garuda in Yash-starrer multilingual, KGF, will now be stepping into Tamil cinema.

Actor Ram

By Express News Service

Ram, who played the principal antagonist Garuda in Yash-starrer multilingual, KGF, will now be stepping into Tamil cinema. It is reported that the actor has been roped in for Karthi’s next, which will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, in which he will be playing the villain. 

Having already completed a few days of shoot, Ram is expected to join the sets for the next schedule too. However, an official announcement is yet to be made from the production end about the actor being roped in for the film.

The film will also mark the debut of yet another Kannada actor, Rashmika Mandanna, who is now simultaneously working on films in multiple languages, including Telugu (Dear Comrade, Bheeshma) and Kannada (Pogaru).

Touted to be an action drama bankrolled by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, this yet-to-be-titled project will have music by Vivek-Mervin, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Ruben.

