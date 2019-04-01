Home Entertainment Tamil

Rise up to greet greatness

The template of masala movie begins and ends with the do-gooder hero, whereas in an art film, the story is the hero. 

Published: 01st April 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in 'Super Deluxe'.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in 'Super Deluxe'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

Make no mistake, cinema is the best form of commercial art. I’ve always opposed the division of cinema as art and commercial.

Don’t masala movies need good acting, a solid story, or great music? What is the barometer for a good art film, as opposed to a good masala film? Aren’t they the same? The story perhaps can be the differentiating factor. The template of masala movie begins and ends with the do-gooder hero, whereas in an art film, the story is the hero.

MGR can be called the first ‘messiah hero’ of not just Tamil but Indian cinema. The Dravidian movement, knowingly or unknowingly, influenced the cinema of the 50s and 60s and gave rise to a box-office phenomenon called MGR whose film success rubbed off into politics, leading him never to see failure in any election. His stint, both as a leading matinee idol and as a Chief Minister, is peppered with few setbacks which didn’t majorly affect his career or his government office at all.

With MGR being the actor to do similar things in different settings in each film, there was Sivaji Ganesan to choose different films and roles. Both were catering to their core competencies. And when one does that well, one sees unparalleled success. From the MGR-Sivaji era, this divide of masala cinema vs story-driven cinema has been prevalent. Despite the fact that we have had great directors and actors show the way for a cinema that can be both, we still divide the movie market as A, B, and C. Let’s take the example of Super Deluxe, which is the latest talk of the town. 

A disclaimer: I’m sending this column at a time when I haven’t seen the film yet. I’m reading the glorious reviews, the minimal criticism, and maximum adulation for the director and actors. Some murmurs of the film not collecting well also reached my ears. But then, a film which is not thought of as being B and C-centric is always panned thus by ‘industry insiders’. Who they are and how they do this is still a bit of a mystery to me but moving on to the film, the trailer of Super Deluxe was all B and C, according to me. It simply had the aesthetics of what is called the ‘A centre’.

I’m not an advocate of dividing a movie market with such letters, but even if one were to divide it thus, the commercial hooks in the film seem aplenty. 

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has perhaps employed the best standards in narrating his story: The best soundtrack, lighting, costumes, actors etc... and hence, his film gets termed as art cinema, and thought to be understood by very few? I read a tweet by an online critic saying that families and women don’t understand the film? Meaning? What is this further sub-division of a film audience into ‘family audience’?

We are all part of some family unit only, right? If a film has good artistic elements in it, then women and children won’t understand it? It took a Spielberg to make an ET; so let’s not even get there. Coming back to Super Deluxe, it is an ‘A’-certified film, so why should children even watch it? It’s not for them. The director decides what he wants and doesn’t want to show in a film, and if his decisions match with what the larger audience thinks as best, then magic happens at the box office. 

Sometimes, even if this match doesn’t happen, a movie can be magical. There are many such films to cite as examples. So it’s not enough if we just have great creators; we, as an audience must also update and develop our standards to match that creator’s vision. And that’s where good film reviews come in. They help us understand what we may have missed.

In cinema and in public life, we will have those few luminaries who will shine differently, who will walk on a road not taken. We must recognise them. We must treasure them. Because they do show us the way. We must enhance our taste, knowledge and standards to match them. Only then will the level of the whole industry or society, rise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian cinema Tamil cinema Kollywood Vijay Sethupathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp