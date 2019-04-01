Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu's one-liners will leave audience in splits: Umapathy on 'Devadas'

Touted to be a laugh riot with a strong undercurrent of sentiment, Devadas has actor Yogi Babu essaying a prominent role in the film.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Babu and Umapathy in 'Devadas'.

Yogi Babu and Umapathy in 'Devadas'.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Fresh off the experience of working with a veteran director like Cheran in Thirumanam, actor Umapathy Ramaiah finds himself playing the lead in debutant director Ra Mahesh’s Devadas.

“While Cheran sir’s film had me playing an extremely subtle role, my character in Devadas, which is set in 2002, is diametrically opposite to it. I play a youngster from Thiruthani, who is pretty loud and over the top. I too sport a beard a la Devadas, but it is for a completely different reason,” says Umapathy. 

Touted to be a laugh riot with a strong undercurrent of sentiment, Devadas also has actor Yogi Babu essaying a prominent role in the film.

“He plays a college student, and I’m pretty sure his wisecracks and one-liners will leave the audience in splits,” says Umapathy, who adds that another highlight of Devadas will be the presence of a dog, which plays an important role.

Will this Devadas also stay true to its title and be a typical love story with the sad ending? “No, no, this is a completely different film. Our Devadas revolves around a happy-go-lucky character who faces an extraordinarily good situation and an equally bad situation at the same time. How he deals with this is the rest of the story,” says the Maniyaar Kudumbam actor. 

Bankrolled by Umapathy’s father Thambi Ramaiah in collaboration with Shahul Hameed, the film is in its post-production phase. With editing by Ruben, and music by Dinesh, Devadas is expected to hit the screens soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Babu Umapathy Devadas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp