A ‘well done’ from Nayanthara meant more than a thousand words: 'Airaa' cinematographer Sudharshan

Not many cinematographers would get a chance to work with someone as big as Nayanthara on their second film.

Not many cinematographers would get a chance to work with someone as big as Nayanthara on their second film. Sudharshan Srinivasan, the DOP of the recently-released Airaa, says the film will remain in his heart forever irrespective of what he does in the future.

“A big production house like KJR Studios could easily have chosen a seasoned cameraman. It was my equation with Sarjun that worked in my favour,” adds the cinematographer, who had previously worked on the director’s breakout short films, Maa and Lakshmi.​

About the techniques used in the film, Sudharshan says, “There are eight lighting techniques commonly used in horror films where the shadows come into prominence. In Airaa, the lighting had to be minimal with only Nayanthara’s eyes visible when showing the Bhavani character. It was quite the challenge.”

Speaking more about the choices used to portray this character, the cinematographer says, “Sarjun hit upon the idea of filming her portions in black and white. We decided it was the best way to bring in that feel of the 70s.”

Sudharshan’s biggest compliment came from Nayanthara after the actor saw the final output. “A ‘well done’ from her meant more than a thousand words to the whole unit,” he gushes.

Another compliment came in the form of KJR studios asking him to be part of their next venture, the cast and crew of which is yet to be finalised.

