Caarthick Raju ropes in director Karthick Naren for 'Kannadi'

It’s now known that director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame will be making his acting debut with this film.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren (Photo | Karthick Naren Instagram)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Thirudan Police-director Caarthick Raju is teaming up with Sundeep Kishan for a thriller titled Kannadi. It’s now known that director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame will be making his acting debut with this film.

About the inclusion of the young director in the cast, Caarthick says, “Karthick’s role is a crucial one. We needed a youngster for that role and Sundeep who has worked with him in Naragasooran recommended him. We’ve wrapped up his portions and are currently busy with the re-recording for the second half of the film.”

Kannadi is being made as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, titled Ninu. “The post-production works are strenuous because of it being a bilingual. We’ve used different artistes for the two languages. For example, the roles of Karunakaran, Anandraj, and Poornima Bhagyaraj are played by Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, and Pragathi, respectively, in the Telugu version. Because of the variation in the languages, the runtimes for the two versions will be different.”

Produced by V Studios and Sri Saravana Bhava Films, Kannadi has music by Thaman.

