Anbulla Ghilli: When a dog plays a Vijay fan

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Srinath Ramalingam, who directed the 2015 horror film, Unakkenna Venum Sollu, is back with Anbulla Ghilli, a unique romantic drama starring dogs in the main roles. Interestingly, the lead dog plays a Vijay fan in the film.

“Ghilli is the name of the dog in the film. Both the dog and its owner are die-hard fans of the actor. The film also has eight other dogs playing important roles, and they are named after famous Tamil film characters, like Thotti Jaya and Kokki Kumar,” says the director.

The film’s cinematographer Bala Subramaniem and composer Arrol Corelli, he tells us, are also dog lovers and own Labradors.

“Both of them were excited when I came up with this idea. I wrote the script based on my learnings from my dog. I became a better person after he came into my life; other pet parents too have similar life-changing stories.

All pet lovers will definitely love our film and the ones who don’t have a dog will try to get one after watching it.”With the project set to go on floors soon, Srinath plans to rope in new faces to play the rest of the characters.