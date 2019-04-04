Poorna joins Vaibhav’s upcoming cop film

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Poorna, who was last seen in Adangamaru, has now been roped in to play a crucial role in Vaibhav’s upcoming cop film.

Produced by Nithin Sathyaa, the untitled film will be directed by Prabhu Charles, an erstwhile assistant of director Mohan Raja. “Poorna plays a girl from a slum.

Her character and her actions form the crux of the plot. Almost 60 per cent of shoot for the film has been completed; about 10 days of shoot are left before we wrap up,” says Nithin Sathyaa. Apart from Poorna and Vaibhav, the film also stars Easwari Rao and Vani Bhojan in key roles.

It will mark the film debut of Vani, who shot to fame with her role in the television soap Deivamagal. Meanwhile, Poorna also has Suriya-KV Anand’s Kaapaan in her pipeline, while Vaibhav is awaiting the release of RK Nagar on April 12.