Harish Kalyan- Sanjay Bharathi film gets a title 

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

We earlier reported that actor Sanjay Bharathi, son of famed director-actor Santhana Bharathi, is making his directorial debut with a Harish Kalyan-starrer. The film has now been titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale. “Harish plays an automobile mechanic who believes in astrology. Unlike Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, this film won’t be centred on a love story alone,” says Sanjay, who pegs his debut directorial as a wholesome family entertainer.

“We wanted to have a catchy title and most of us would have heard this phrase being said on television. The symbol of Dhanusu raasi (Sagittarius) is the bow and arrow, and staying true to it, Harish plays a focussed youngster,” he says.

While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed, Ghibran has been signed compose the music. “I know him for quite some time now, and it was my wish to collaborate with him in my first project,”

-says Sanjay.

Not just the son of an acclaimed director, Sanjay is also the grandson of yesteryear actor MR Santhanam. Is it too much pressure? “Definitely. There is more pressure than what I imagined, and it is not just because of my legacy. It is mainly because of the audience reception. If the film doesn’t work, the audience will not think twice before ripping it to shreds. That said, I am confident about the film and its reach,” says Sanjay, who adds that they are planning to begin shoot after the Parliamentary Elections in the state, and are aiming for a theatrical release this year.