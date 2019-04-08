Nayanthara confirmed as the female lead of Rajinikanth's next

By Express News Service

Right from the time, it was announced that Rajinikanth was collaborating with director AR Murugadoss for his next film, rumour mills have been abuzz with speculations about the cast and crew of the project referred to as Thalaivar 167. It was officially announced today that Nayanthara will be starring opposite Superstar in the film.

It was earlier widely reported that director-turned-actor SJ Suryah would be playing the primary antagonist and that Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Tamil as Kamal Haasan's daughter in 'Papanasam', has been signed to play Rajinikanth's daughter. However, a spokesperson of Rajinikanth rubbished these reports. An announcement was made on social media that contrary to various casting rumours, only Nayanthara has been roped in.

ALSO READ | Nayanthara calls out Radha Ravi, condemns 'shocking' applause given to sexist remarks

Touted to be a cop movie, this film will be entirely shot in Mumbai. It will mark both Rajinikanth and Murugadoss' return to familiar territory, as both have shot extensively in that city for their films.

With Santosh Sivan helming the camera for a Rajinikanth film for the first time since Mani Ratnam's Thalapathy, and Anirudh Ravichander in-charge of the music, the film is expected to go on floors this month.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)