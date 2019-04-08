Yet another biopic on Jayalalithaa

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that a few biopics on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa are in the works. Director Vijay is helming Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Another one, titled Iron Lady, is being directed by Priyadarshini, a former associate of Mysskin. A web-series, starring Ramya Krishnan as the yesteryear actor-turned-minister directed by Gautham Menon has also been recently completed. The latest to join the bandwagon is director K Jagadishwara Reddy, who is coming out with a project titled Sasilalitha. Meanwhile, he is awaiting the release of a NTR biopic titled Lakshmi’s Veeragrandham.

Speaking about Sasilalitha, K Jagadishwara Reddy, who is also producing the project, says, “The film will be an honest interpretation of Jayalalithaa’s life, right from her childhood, to her entry to Tamil cinema and politics, till her death. Jayalalithaa faced a lot of obstacles in her life and the film will mirror all that, including the 75 days she spent in the hospital. The film will also dwell upon unknown details regarding her close aide, Sasikala”.

Sasilalitha, for which the director is in talks with stars to play the roles of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, will go on floors from the first week of May and will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

