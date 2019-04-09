Home Entertainment Tamil

Krishna turns producer for Amala’s web series debut

Published: 09th April 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that veteran actor Amala Akkineni will be making her streaming debut soon, and it’s now known that the series, titled High Priestess, is produced by Krishna under his Tribal Horse Entertainment banner.The Kazhugu actor tells us, “The series will be made in Telugu and will be dubbed in seven languages. We needed a big name for the project and Amala ma’am was the perfect choice as we haven’t see her in any platform for around four years, and she’s a star that we all know.

The show will be a supernatural thriller, about a tarot card reader, who is also a regression therapist and a psychic. The series revolves around her experiences with her clients and various stories from her life.”
When asked about his decision to turn producer, Krishna says, “I’ve always wanted to enter the digital space because it’s a platform where I can tell a lot of stories — some I can be a part of too.

This banner is set up for OTT platforms and we’re planning to make web series in many languages as well as original features. We’ve also zeroed in on a script for a Tamil series that will go on floors in September.”  Directed by Pushpa Ignatius, the first season of High Priestess will have eight episodes premiering on the April 25 on Zee 5. The series also features Kishore, Brahmaji, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunaina, Vijayalakshmi, Aadhav Kannadasan, and GV Prakash’s sister, Bhavani.

