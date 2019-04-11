Arulnithi to pair up with Seenu Ramasamy

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Director Seenu Ramasamy, who last helmed the family entertainer, Kanne Kalaimaane, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah, is all set to join hands with Arulnithi next for a project produced by Sundar Annamalai, under his banner of Timeline Cinemas. This is the same production house that’s behind films like Echarikkai Ithu Manithargal Nadamadum Idam and the upcoming Ashok Selvan-starrer Redrum.

Seenu claims that this project, though set in a village, will be radically different from his early rural dramas. “The film, at its heart, will be a crime thriller that transpires in a unique setting. I am halfway through the process of scripting right now. We are planning to go on floors in June. We will soon come out with an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and crew.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Arulnithi, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the psychological thriller, K13, directed by Barath Neelakantan and co-starring Shraddha Srinath.