Jai’s Breaking News gets its female lead

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

We were the first to break the news that Jai will be playing a superhero in debutant director Andrew Pandian’s fantasy drama, titled Breaking News. It’s now known that Bhanu Sree of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 2 fame has been roped in as the film’s female lead.

Bhanu Sree, who has mainly worked in the Telugu industry till now, says, “I play a North Indian girl in the film who has separated from her husband (played by Jai). I have shot for 15 days as of now, including two songs. My next schedule will be in Chennai next month. I’ve always followed the Tamil film industry and I’m blessed to be a part of it now at such an early stage of my career.

I’m excited to make my Tamil debut with one of the most promising actors of the industry. I hope to make a mark here,” says Bhanu Sree. The film, which is said to involve ninety minutes of CGI, is bankrolled by Norway-based producer, K Thirukadal Udhayam. It has cinematography by Johny Lal and editing by Antony.