AR Rahman’s 99 songs to hit the theatres in June

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has written and co-produced the romantic-musical, 99 Songs, announced today that the film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, will be released on June 30.

Describing his first production venture as a ‘young, passionate love story with music as its soul’, Rahman tweeted that the film will get a release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

99 Songs, starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead, is said to be a sensual story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

The film, which is jointly produced by Rahman under his banner of YM Movies and Jio Studios, is said to have 14-15 tracks in the Hindi, Tamil and English languages.