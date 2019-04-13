Home Entertainment Tamil

AR Rahman’s 99 songs to hit the theatres in June

The film, which is jointly produced by Rahman under his banner of YM Movies and Jio Studios, is said to have 14-15 tracks in the Hindi, Tamil and English languages.

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has written and co-produced the romantic-musical, 99 Songs, announced today that the film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, will be released on June 30.
Describing his first production venture as a ‘young, passionate love story with music as its soul’, Rahman tweeted that the film will get a release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

99 Songs, starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead, is said to be a sensual story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

