Tanishq ropes in renowned actress Nayanthara as its new face for South India

The company felt that the actress brings in grace and elegance that fits perfectly for the brand.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:12 PM

MUMBAI: Tanishq, India's most loved jewellery brand from the house of Tata's on Monday announced Nayanthara as its new brand ambassador.

The most popular and award-winning South Indian actress, apart from featuring in all promotions and campaigns, will also talk about the goodness of the brand and relevance of buying pure gold and quality jewellery, a release here said.

Deepika Tiwari, AVP-Marketing Division, Titan Jewellery said, ''We are happy to rope in Nayanthara as our new brand ambassador for Southern markets. She brings in grace and elegance that fits perfectly for the brand as we embark a new journey for Southern markets.

South is a key market for Tanishq and we have aggressive plans to launch new stores, new collections specific for the Southern markets, expand our wedding jewellery line 'Rivaah' for different communities. Nayanthara aptly fits for the brand as she is a popular and iconic cine artiste in South." Nayanthara said, ''Tanishq is an iconic brand and I am proud to be part of it. Their exquisite jewellery and beautifully crafted designs have left me thoroughly impressed. With this association, I'm really excited and thrilled to explore the fascinating, curated new collection that Tanishq offers to its customers in the southern markets''.

As part of the association, starting with Akshaya Tritiya, Nayanthara will regularly feature in all ad campaigns, print, outdoor and TVC.

