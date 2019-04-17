Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay will always be the first person to call me, says 'Kanchana 3' actor Raghava Lawrence

Lawrence and Vijay share a close bond, that dates way back to the days when the former was a dance choreographer and the latter was an upcoming star.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actors Vijay (L) and Raghava Lawrence

Kollywood actors Vijay (L) and Raghava Lawrence (File Phot o| EPS)

By Online Desk

Raghava Lawrence is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kanchana 3', which is scheduled to hit the big screens coming Friday.

The multi-talented star, during his recent interview with Behindwoods, spoke about his longstanding friendship with actor Vijay.

Lawrence said, "I don't have many friends in the film industry. If I could call someone as a friend, it has to be Vijay. I have never spoken to Vijay regarding things related to producing or directing a film with him. Same goes with Vijay also, he has never asked me to choreograph or direct a film for him."

Lawrence and Vijay share a close bond, that dates way back to the days when the former was a dance choreographer and the latter was an upcoming star.

"We have maintained good friendship since 'Megamai Vanthu Pogiren' days (a song choreographed by Raghava Lawrence for Vijay-starrer 'Thullatha Manamum Thullum' in 1999). Whatever happens in my life, whether it's good or bad, the first call I receive is from Vijay. Any problem in life, he will be the first one to inquire. I felt very happy when Vijay, during one of the events told that his son is a huge fan of mine," he added.

'Kanchana 3' is the fourth part of the successful 'Muni' franchise. The franchise is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the lead in the first three parts.

Big Boss star Oviya is playing the female lead in this horror flick. The film also stars Vedhika, who was the heroine of the first part 'Muni', which released way back in 2007. 

The other cast members include Kishore, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sathyaraj in addition to the franchise regulars like Kovai Sarala, Manobala, Sriman and Devadarshini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghava Lawrence Kanchana 3 Vijay Muni Actor Vijay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp