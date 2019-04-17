Vijay will always be the first person to call me, says 'Kanchana 3' actor Raghava Lawrence

By Online Desk

Raghava Lawrence is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kanchana 3', which is scheduled to hit the big screens coming Friday.

The multi-talented star, during his recent interview with Behindwoods, spoke about his longstanding friendship with actor Vijay.

Lawrence said, "I don't have many friends in the film industry. If I could call someone as a friend, it has to be Vijay. I have never spoken to Vijay regarding things related to producing or directing a film with him. Same goes with Vijay also, he has never asked me to choreograph or direct a film for him."

Lawrence and Vijay share a close bond, that dates way back to the days when the former was a dance choreographer and the latter was an upcoming star.

"We have maintained good friendship since 'Megamai Vanthu Pogiren' days (a song choreographed by Raghava Lawrence for Vijay-starrer 'Thullatha Manamum Thullum' in 1999). Whatever happens in my life, whether it's good or bad, the first call I receive is from Vijay. Any problem in life, he will be the first one to inquire. I felt very happy when Vijay, during one of the events told that his son is a huge fan of mine," he added.

'Kanchana 3' is the fourth part of the successful 'Muni' franchise. The franchise is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the lead in the first three parts.

Big Boss star Oviya is playing the female lead in this horror flick. The film also stars Vedhika, who was the heroine of the first part 'Muni', which released way back in 2007.

The other cast members include Kishore, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sathyaraj in addition to the franchise regulars like Kovai Sarala, Manobala, Sriman and Devadarshini.