Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu plays matchmaker to ghosts in Pyaar

We’re in the process of roping in top stars for the film and announcements about them can be expected soon.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Yogi Babu

By  Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Yogi Babu is, without a doubt, the busiest actor in Tamil cinema right now. Aside from starring in the next Vijay and Rajinikanth films, the comedian also has a number of other projects in his kitty, starring him in the lead. It’s now known that Babu will also play the lead role in a horror-comedy titled Pyaar, directed by Milka S Selvakumar, who worked with Raghava Lawrence in Kanchana 2. 

Selvakumar says, “We’ve seen various films where the hero helps a couple in love get married. The story of Pyaar revolves around Yogi Babu who does the same for two ghosts. It will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer with a good dose of romance and sentiment.

We’re in the process of roping in top stars for the film and announcements about them can be expected soon. The film will go on floors in July.”Interestingly, Selvakumar’s debut film, Sandi Muni, starring Natraj and Manisha Yadav in the lead, also features Yogi Babu. This film’s shooting was wrapped up yesterday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp