Yogi Babu plays matchmaker to ghosts in Pyaar

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Yogi Babu is, without a doubt, the busiest actor in Tamil cinema right now. Aside from starring in the next Vijay and Rajinikanth films, the comedian also has a number of other projects in his kitty, starring him in the lead. It’s now known that Babu will also play the lead role in a horror-comedy titled Pyaar, directed by Milka S Selvakumar, who worked with Raghava Lawrence in Kanchana 2.

Selvakumar says, “We’ve seen various films where the hero helps a couple in love get married. The story of Pyaar revolves around Yogi Babu who does the same for two ghosts. It will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer with a good dose of romance and sentiment.

We’re in the process of roping in top stars for the film and announcements about them can be expected soon. The film will go on floors in July.”Interestingly, Selvakumar’s debut film, Sandi Muni, starring Natraj and Manisha Yadav in the lead, also features Yogi Babu. This film’s shooting was wrapped up yesterday.