Rhea Chakraborty to play one of the heroines in Harish Kalyan’s next

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Harish Kalyan’s next, directed by Sanjay Bharathi, son of famed director-actor Santhana Bharathi, has been titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale. In the film, Harish plays an automobile mechanic, who believes in astrology.

Now, the latest news is that Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the 2018 film, Jalebi, has been signed to play one of the female leads in the film.“We wanted a fresh face for playing a chirpy character. We signed up Rhea after being impressed with her Bollywood performances. We will announce the other female lead and the rest of the cast soon,” says Sanjay, who pegs his debut directorial as a wholesome family entertainer.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movie banner, Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, which has music by Ghibran, goes on floors today.