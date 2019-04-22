Simbu and Gautham Karthik team up for action-thriller

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Simbu, who was last seen in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, has been signed to star in a mega-budget action thriller, alongside Gautham Karthik. The film will be directed by Narthan, who shot to fame with the 2017 Kannada film, Mufti.

Narthan says that the new film will be a reworked version of Mufti. “We have made several changes in the script to suit the Tamil audiences. STR will be seen as a ruthless don, a character much younger and outspoken than the one played by Shivarajkumar in the original. Gautham will play the role of an undercover cop, which was portrayed by Sriimurali in Mufti. The film, which tells the story of a police officer, who tracks down an underworld boss, will be a commercial action-thriller, which caters to all the sections of the audience.”

Bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja under his banner Studio Green, the yet-to-be-titled film will have dialogues by Madhan Karky. The film will be shot by Naveen Kumar, the cinematographer who had worked in the original. An announcement regarding the other cast and crew is expected soon.

Simbu, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his film with Venkat Prabhu, titled Maanaadu. Gautham, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his rural drama, Devaraattam, directed by M Muthaiah.