Smruthi Venkat joins Sathyaraj starrer Theerpukal Virkapadum

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

The latest update on the Sathyaraj starrer Theerpukal Virkapadum is that Smruthi Venkat has been roped in for the action thriller. Smruthi was recently seen in Arun Vijay’s Thadam as one of the female leads.

Speaking about the film, Smruthi says,” I play a medical student and Sathyaraj sir’s daughter. She’s fun, smart and independent. This character is completely different from what I played in Thadam. I’m almost done with my first schedule for the film, and in another week’s time, my portions will be wrapped up. The final schedule will be happening in Chennai.”

Though the actor was apparently under consideration for the role even before the release of Thadam, her performance in that film is said to be the reason for her casting.Theerpukal Virkapadum, which had its first look released last month, has Sathyaraj playing a gynaecologist, who avenges the wrong done to his daughter. The film, with music by SN Prasad, is produced by Sajeev Meera Sahib Rawther of Honey Bee Creations.