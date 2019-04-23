Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara joins the sets of Rajinikanth's Darbar 

The project, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Rajini in a cop role after 25 years.

Published: 23rd April 2019

Darbar will be Nayanthara's second collaboration with AR Murugadoss after 2005 blockbuster Ghajini.

By Express News Service

Nayanthara, who was last seen in a dual role in the horror-thriller Airaa, has recently joined the sets of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, in Mumbai.

The film's makers, Lyca Productions, took to Twitter to share the news. Director Murugadoss retweeted this and added that he was glad to work with Nayanthara again.

Nayanthara has earlier worked with Murugadoss in the Suriya-starrer, Ghajini, which turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.

With Rajinikanth, she has worked in Chandramukhi, Kuselan, and Sivaji (in a special appearance).

Darbar was launched early this month, following which the principal shooting commenced in Mumbai.

It was announced last week that actor Prateik Babbar, known for Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha and Dhobi Ghaat, will play the principal antagonist in the film.

Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music of this film, that is scheduled to hit the theatres for Pongal, next year.

