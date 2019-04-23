Home Entertainment Tamil

'Suriya 39' to be helmed by 'Viswasam' director Siva

Siva is coming off of a hugely successful film, Viswasam, which was his fourth straight collaboration with Ajith following Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam.

Actor Suriya's 39th film will be directed by Siva and bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. (Photo | Suriya Twitter)

By Express News Service

For his 39th film, Suriya is set to join hands with director Siva for the first time, and this project will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.

The production house took to social media to announce this news, and said, "Sai Sai. Suriya 39 Announcement. We are thoroughly elated to announce that director Siva will helm Suriya 39. Expectations skyrocketing. This is a guaranteed festival for Suriya Anna's Anbana Fans." This is Studio Green's sixth film with the Thaana Serndha Kootam actor.

Incidentally, Studio Green produced Siva's debut Tamil film, Siruthai, and it is interesting to note that Siva was, for a long time, known as Siruthai Siva, with the epithet coming off of his debut film starring Suriya's brother Karthi.

Siva is coming off of a hugely successful film, Viswasam, which was his fourth straight collaboration with Ajith following Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. 

Meanwhile, Suriya has a number of films in the pipeline, including the much-awaited Selvaraghavan film, NGK, which is scheduled to be out on May 31. The KV Anand-Mohanlal-Suriya film Kaappaan is next in line with an August 15 release. The actor's 38th film, Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was launched recently.

