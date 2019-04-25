Home Entertainment Tamil

Priya Anand hits back at troll who called her 'bad luck' for death of co-stars Sridevi, Rithesh

Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while J. K. Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.

Published: 25th April 2019 07:42 PM

Actress Priya Anand (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Anand gave a befitting reply to a social media user for labelling her a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars Sridevi and J. K. Rithesh, who are no more.

The Twitter user wrote: "Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in 'English Vinglish'. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in 'LKG'. J.K. Rithesh is no more now.

"Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?"

The tweet did not go well with Priya as she found it "insensitive". Priya played the role of Sridevi's niece in Gauri Shinde's film "English Vinglish".

She said: "I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it's easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down."

ALSO READ | RJ Balaji tweets emotional message following sudden demise of his 'LKG' co-star JK Rithesh

After Priya's reply, the troller apologised to her saying: "Today I was watching both your films 'LKG' and 'English Vinglish'. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you."

Priya even asked the netizen to "take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour".

