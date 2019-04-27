Ajith narrated me the story for 'Mankatha 2': Arjun

By Online Desk

It's been over seven years since Ajith and Arjun joined hands to deliver one of the biggest blockbusters 'Mankatha'.

The film directed by Venkat Prabhu was also Ajith's 50th flick and much to the expectations of the fans the film hit the bullseye at the box office. Over the years, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the action-thriller.

During a recent interview with Behindwoods, Arjun spoke about 'Mankatha 2' and shared details about a possible sequel for the multi-starrer.

He said, "Whether I will be a part of 'Mankatha 2' or not, only director Venkat Prabhu knows. We were discussing the sequel for the Ajith-starrer, during the last few days 'Mankatha' shooting. Ajith had narrated me the outline for 'Mankatha 2'. He has the story ready for the sequel. Ajith was even planning how both our characters should be shaped in the second part."

'Action King' ended his statement claiming that he is not sure of "when the project will materialize."

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy promoting his upcoming Kollywood film 'Kolaigaran', where he will be seen sharing the screen space alongside Vijay Antony.

While Ajith is currently shooting for 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the remake of Bollywood super-hit 'Pink'.

'Nerkonda Paarvai' is actor Ajith Kumar's 59th movie and is helmed by H Vinoth, who directed critically acclaimed films 'Sathuranga Vettai' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. The movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with this film and will be paired with Ajith.

The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed for an Ajith movie after 6 years with their previous collaboration being the super-hit Arrambam in 2013.