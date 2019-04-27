Vijay told director Majith not to intervene: Delhi Ganesh

By Online Desk

Vijay has always been considered as one of the very few actors who can perform a comical sequence with ease. There is one particular scene in 2002 film 'Thamizhan' involving Vijay and Delhi Ganesh, that is still spoken about after all these years.

During a recent interview with Wetalkiess, Delhi Ganesh for the first time revealed some interesting details about the epic comedy sequence.

He said, "Another person had initially acted in that scene in 'Thamizhan'. The film crew had been shooting for that one particular scene for the whole day, but the team was not happy with the output. At that time, Vijay was the one who recommended my name as a replacement."

The veteran actor also told that he was initially hesitant to take up the role as it did not have much screentime.

"Thamizhan team called me up and told the details about the film. They also informed me that it would be just a two-day shoot. I was not interested in taking up the project as it was a small role. When they told that Vijay had recommended my name and my combination scenes would be with Vijay, I accepted the offer. While shooting for that sequence, director Majith was about to approach me to give me some inputs, but Vijay signalled him not to intervene. Vijay completely enjoyed the comical sequence," he said.

Delhi Ganesh also stated that the comedy was such a huge hit that the fans in Kerala recollected the scene when they met him.

The 'Sindhu Bhairavi' actor said, "The craze for Vijay is high in Kerala and while filming for a movie with Mammootty, the fans in Kerala used to relate me with that comedy scene with Vijay in 'Thamizhan'. I am glad that the scene had a good reach."

'Thamizhan' also happens to be the debut of actress Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Delhi Ganesh will be seen next in Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the remake of Bollywood super-hit 'Pink'.

'Nerkonda Paarvai' is actor Ajith Kumar's 59th movie and is helmed by H Vinoth, who directed critically acclaimed films 'Sathuranga Vettai' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. The movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.