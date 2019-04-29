Reba Monica John joins Harish Kalyan’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had recently reported that Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been signed to play one of the female leads in Harish Kalyan’s next, a family entertainer titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale. Now, we learn that Jarugandi-fame Reba Monica John has been signed to play the other female lead in the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker-actor Santhana Bharathi’s son, Sanjay Bharathi.

“The film, which is a laid-back, fun-filled, family entertainer, has space for both the female leads. I play a character which is a mix of both modern and traditional values. Super-excited to be sharing screen space with Harish,” says Reba.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam actor has been speculated to be part of Thalapathy 63. She is rumoured to be playing one of the footballers, whose team will be coached by Vijay’s character in Atlee’s next. She also has films like Daavu and Anson Paul’s The Gambler, in the pipeline.

