Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna joins Darbar

Jatin, who was recently seen in Sonchiriya, has reportedly completed shooting for his portions in the film, in which he plays a short but important role of a rowdy. 

Published: 29th April 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The shoot of actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar is currently underway in Mumbai, and now we hear the Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna is a part of the AR Murugadoss-directorial. 

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently joined the sets of the film, which features Rajini in a cop role after 25 years. A leaked picture from the shooting spot, featuring Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu, later confirmed the presence of these actors in the film.

It was announced last week that actor Prateik Babbar, known for Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha and Dhobi Ghat, will play the principal antagonist in Darbar. 

Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres for Pongal, next year.

