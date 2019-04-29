Shanthnu’s next, Ravana Kottam

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Shanthnu, who was last seen in Mupparimanam (2017), has signed his next with Madha Yaanai Koottam director, Vikram Sugumaran. Titled Raavana Kottam, the film is currently being shot in a village near Ramnad. “It’s a new backdrop for me. The producer and director opted for me because they wanted a ‘namma ooru paiyan’,” says Shanthnu.

Almost the entire film will feature him wearing a veshti and a vest. “As preparation, for the last three months, I’ve regularly been donning veshti and lungi. I also had to let go of slippers for the role, and we recently shot a sequence where we had to play kabaddi at peak noon. You know how hot Ramnad can get during summers,” says the Sakkarakatti actor.

“The film has all the commercial elements you would expect, and it won’t be too preachy either. Vikram’s eye for detail is really fascinating. He helps me with the slang too which I’ve practised over months.”

Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film’s female lead is yet to be finalised. With music by Justin Prabhakaran, Raavana Kottam also stars Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Aruldoss and Deepa Shankar.