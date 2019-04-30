Home Entertainment Tamil

Fast and furious

Shooting for his upcoming release Devarattam was no easy task for Gautham Karthik.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shooting for his upcoming release Devarattam was no easy task for Gautham Karthik. The action blocks were shot in quick succession within a period of five days, leaving him pretty drained. But there was one thing he found even tougher. The  shoot was going on near Madurai, beside a river. Gautham had to run behind a jeep full of goon, hot in pursuit. The camera crew was on a vehicle beside the moving jeep. But a strange problem arose, the actor tells us. “The old jeep was travelling at a high speed. But when I began running behind it, it so happened that every time, I would end up overtaking the jeep!”

Even when he had to chase some extras who were on foot, Gautham ended up out-running them. This kept happening repeatedly, and the flummoxed director, Muthiah, finally had to tell the actor to run slower, in order to film the shots.“But I found reducing my speed really tough to do. This is because I was an athlete in school and even won the 100 metres run in 11.9 seconds. So running has been a passion. But to complete the shoot, I had to find a way out.”

Gautham requested Muthiah for some time to rethink his running strategy. Finally, he came up with a solution. “I discovered that my strides were long and my speed was high. So, I shortened my strides, but quickened my steps and thus reduced my speed just enough to stay behind in the chase. I had to co-ordinate with the speed of the vehicle and the extras on foot, and I also had make sure it wouldn’t look like I was jogging on screen.”

With the running under control, he next had to work on his facial expressions to make it look like he was pushing himself past his limits of endurance.“I mentally focused on all the mind-body co-ordination techniques I had learnt while training with Power Pandian master. That saw me through this rigorous shoot.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp