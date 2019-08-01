Shashaa Tirupati: Sashaying into spotlight

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

National award-winning Shashaa Tirupati is back in the news for her portions in Singapenney, composed by AR Rahman for Vijay’s Bigil, which has been making waves on the internet. No stranger to Tamil music or Rahman, Shashaa says that the love Singapenney has fetched her is quite gratifying. “More than the solos, when someone appreciates the small things you do, it is a huge form of appreciation. Overnight, I had two-three thousand more followers on social media,” she says with a happy laugh.

Shashaa adds that it also speaks volume about the love people have for Rahman. “Not everyone can make people listen to a seven-minute song and appreciate the nuances. Also, I don’t think I was the first choice for the song,” she reveals.

She listened to a couple of versions and was told that they weren’t able to effectively convey the ‘sentiment of the song’. She did her part and later, was recorded by Rahman himself again. “He gave me a lot of suggestions and changes — make it brighter, more optimistic, etc. I did that and it worked!” she says.

Shashaa says she didn’t know what Singapenney meant until the tweets began pouring. “It was quite kind of Rahman sir and Atlee to make that call to include me in the video, even though my portions were brief.” Singers are rarely in the forefront unless they are judging a reality show, the singer notes. “For us to be visible as well, it is a nice endeavor. The song is about women power and we are three women in the video. I am glad they did that.”

Shashaa is also donning the composer hat and is coming up with her own independent single in English, called Oceans Rained. “I have written, composed, and done the vocal arrangements. The track is produced by Saurabh Lokhande (who works with Amit Trivedi).”

The Vaan singer is in talks with a few distributors to get the single on music streaming platforms, apart from her own YouTube channel. The song will be about a girl who overcomes the trauma she has faced. “The production has a lot of optimism and passion to it; a whirlwind of emotions. I am quite proud of it, of how it is has come out,” she signs off.