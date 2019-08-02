Home Entertainment Tamil

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor Vishal

The actor’s counsel submitted before the judge S Malarmathi that the summons for appearance of the actor was never received in connection to the case.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood star Vishal (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kollywood Actor Vishal is facing arrest after he failed to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan  Magistrate Court-II (ACMM-II) in Chennai in connection with a case filed by the Income Tax Department over the non-payment of TDS by his production firm Vishal Film Factory for a period of five years.

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the court against Vishal in the case which pertains to Vishal Film Factory located in Vadapalani where the TDS deducted from the employees was not remitted into the government account for the last five years. A raid was also carried out in 2017 by the Income Tax Department.

The actor’s counsel submitted before the judge S Malarmathi that the summons for appearance of the actor was never received in connection to the case. However, public prosecutor for Income Tax department  M Sheela argued, "When the counsel for accused stated that summons was not received then how did the counsel file a memo of appearance and a petition to condone the absence of the accused."

The public prosecutor also filed the acknowledgement for the receipt of summons by the actor and stated that this was the second such summon sent to Vishal and still he has not appeared. The counsel for the income tax department prayed for the issue of a non-bailable warrant. The court recorded the submissions of both the counsels and concurred with the submissions of the M Sheela, Public Prosecutor for the Income Tax and issued the NBW.

Despite several notices to Vishal from the Income Tax department, the actor failed to appear before it thus summons were issued from the court on July 24  by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.  The judge adjourned the case to August 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kollywood Actor Vishal Tamil Nadu Income Tax Vishal Vishal Film Factory Income Tax Department
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp