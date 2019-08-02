Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor Vishal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kollywood Actor Vishal is facing arrest after he failed to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (ACMM-II) in Chennai in connection with a case filed by the Income Tax Department over the non-payment of TDS by his production firm Vishal Film Factory for a period of five years.

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the court against Vishal in the case which pertains to Vishal Film Factory located in Vadapalani where the TDS deducted from the employees was not remitted into the government account for the last five years. A raid was also carried out in 2017 by the Income Tax Department.

The actor’s counsel submitted before the judge S Malarmathi that the summons for appearance of the actor was never received in connection to the case. However, public prosecutor for Income Tax department M Sheela argued, "When the counsel for accused stated that summons was not received then how did the counsel file a memo of appearance and a petition to condone the absence of the accused."

The public prosecutor also filed the acknowledgement for the receipt of summons by the actor and stated that this was the second such summon sent to Vishal and still he has not appeared. The counsel for the income tax department prayed for the issue of a non-bailable warrant. The court recorded the submissions of both the counsels and concurred with the submissions of the M Sheela, Public Prosecutor for the Income Tax and issued the NBW.

Despite several notices to Vishal from the Income Tax department, the actor failed to appear before it thus summons were issued from the court on July 24 by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The judge adjourned the case to August 28.