Release of Tamil film '100' stayed by Madras High Court 

THE Madras High Court has restrained M G Auraa Cinemas Private Limited, the producer of Tamil feature film `100' from releasing the same, till time it settles Rs 1 crore due to 70 MM Entertainment.

Published: 03rd August 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Madras High Court has restrained MG Auraa Cinemas Private Limited, the producer of Tamil feature film '100' from releasing it (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained MG Auraa Cinemas Private Limited, the producer of Tamil feature film '100' from releasing it, till time it settles Rs 1 crore due to 70 MM Entertainment.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and N Sehasayee also restrained the firm from releasing the Telugu version of the Tamil film 'Balloon' without obtaining prior leave of the court and without
repaying Rs 1 crore or furnishing a bank guarantee for the said amount in favour of 70 MM Entertainment.

According to advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for 70 MM Entertainment, Auraa Cinemas, represented by its directors G Mahesh and Kaviya Venugopal, had given an undertaking to pay the balance amount of Rs 1 crore, out of Rs 6.30 crore, to 70 MM at the time of release of the Telugu version of 'Balloon' on or before July 22, 2019. However, the duo, without complying with the undertaking, are now
attempting to release the movie `100'. Further, a cheque issued by them for payment of Rs 1 crore was returned by the bank stating that the account had been closed, Vijayan pointed out.

During the course of arguments,  the counsel for Mahesh and Kaviya Venugopal admitted that the duo was not in a position to repay the amount on or before the due date of July 22, as per an earlier order
dated May 10, 2019.

In view of the admission of non-compliance of the earlier May 10 order, based on the memorandum of understanding between the parties, this court is now constrained to restrain Mahesh and Kaviya Venugopal
or any person acting on their behalf from releasing the Telugu version of `Balloon' too, without obtaining the specific prior leave of this court and without payment of Rs 1 crore due to 70 MM or furnishing the
bank guarantee for the said amount in its favour, the bench said.

 

