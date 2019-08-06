Home Entertainment Tamil

Akshara Haasan’s web debut titled Fingertip

Fingertip will premier on the Zee5 streaming platform on August 21. ­

Published: 06th August 2019

A poster of Fingertip

By Express News Service

Akshara Haasan, who played an integral role in Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan recently, will be making her web debut with a cyber-thriller series titled Fingertip. Directed by S Shivakar, Fingertip will be  produced by filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. The series will also star Sunaina, Ashwin Kakumanu (who earlier worked together on a series for Viu, Nila Nila Odi Vaa) Madhusudhan Rao, and Gayathrie.

“It is a five-episode anthology series which has all its stories happening within the same universe. We’ve tried to show how the lifeless, man-made social media algorithms have started to influence the lives of people,” says Shivakar.

He further denies that the series is inspired by the hit Black Mirror, “What we are talking about in Fingertip is completely possible in the present day scenario, unlike Black Mirror, which is about the future.” Fingertip will premier on the Zee5 streaming platform on August 21. ­

