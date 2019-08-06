Manjima Mohan on board Vijay Setupathi's Tughlaq Darbar

By Express News Service

Manjima Mohan, who was recently seen in Gautham Karthik’s Devarattam, has joined Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar. The makers confirmed the same in an announcement on Twitter yesterday. The Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada actor will be joining Aditi Rao Hydari, Parthiban, and Gayathrie.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the film has been pegged as a fantasy comedy with dialogues by Balaji Tharaneetharan, and cinematography by 96-director Prem Kumar. Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film is expected to go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Manjima, who is awaiting the release of Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake of Hindi blockubuster, Queen, has the Jiiva-Arulnithi film, Kalathil Sandhippom, and Vishnu Vishal’s FIR, in various stages of production.

Incidentally, this is the first time Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen with Manjima. The Super Deluxe actor worked with Aditi in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.