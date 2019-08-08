Director Kalyaan to team up with Hansika once again

Home Entertainment Tamil

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Kalyaan, whose recent film Jackpot, starring Jyotika and Revathi, is still running in theatres, has confirmed that his next project will star Hansika. This untitled project will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after Gulaebaghavali.

“It’s a cop film with horror elements, narrated in a comical manner that you would expect from a film of mine. We are planning to go on the floors next month. The film will also star Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Tony, and Thangadurai.

There will be a male character because of whom the story unfolds, but that will be a guest role. We will reveal who will be playing this role as soon as we zero in on an actor,” says Kalyaan.

Meanwhile, Hansika, who was recently seen in 100, also has Maha, directed by debutant director Jameel, in the pipeline.

