Home Entertainment Tamil

I learnt the importance of silence from Appa: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja opens up about his experience working on Nerkonda Paarvai's album and his new production venture.

Published: 10th August 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai

A still from Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Yuvan Shankar Raja is ecstatic about the reception of Nerkonda Paarvai’s music. “The feedback has been wonderful and I am thrilled. My favourite is Agalaathey,” says Yuvan who also lent his voice for the melody. Ask him if that’s the reason and he laughingly says, “Ille ille, I really like it as a song.” Excerpts from the conversation:

Nerkonda Paarvai is an intense film. What are the challenges of incorporating songs in such a film?

Whatever the movie required, I have given it. Director Vinoth has a good sense of music and he has correctly incorporated it into the film. He also knew what he wanted from the songs. For instance, Vinoth was specific about needing an EDM tune for an on-stage dance performance in the film. We were sure about the number of songs going in, and we stuck to it. 

Do you have a say on the number of songs and their placement?

I do, when the directors are open in that aspect. In addition to the number of songs and where to place them, I often give suggestions on how a scene can be treated musically as well.

ALSO READ| 'Nerkonda Paarvai' review

Compared to the other mass films of Ajith, what was it like working on a film like Nerkonda Paarvai?

First of all, a star like Ajith sir doing such a film is a huge thing, especially at a time when news about rape and abuse are making headlines often. Him doing such a film is sure to bring more awareness because he will automatically get the attention of the masses. As for my own experience working on it, I told the director that the opportunity to include a massy tune was slim.

Working on a character such as a lawyer is different than say, a cop or a gangster. But we had the fight sequence and I got a theme done for that. The film actually has a lot of mass moments, but they are not the typical ones Ajith sir has done before. It's a film for the family audience. 

What did Ajith say to you after watching the film?

I have not spoken with him yet, but while working he called me often. He said he liked the tunes I had composed and even gave inputs. I like the path Ajith sir takes as an actor. Considering the position he is at, he has a keen eye for choosing the right set of films. I loved Viswasam as well. 

Can you tell us a bit about working on the film's background score?

The background score plays to the drama. The film has a lot of emotions as well as heroic moments, so there was much to do. Thankfully, I was given a lot of time. We kept working reel by reel and were able to work on corrections as well. We had a great time doing the score, actually.

ALSO READ| Rangaraj Pandey narrates interesting incident involving Ajith and a cockroach

Is it easy to push the film's ideology through music?

Namba velaiye adhu dhaane (laughs). A composer's work is to turn an idea into music. Conveying the concept via dialogues is one way and that's straightforward, but when doing it through music, we have to enhance it. That said, certain ideas are better conveyed through dialogues and Nerkonda Paarvai is one such a film. So the music here was mainly used for emphasis.

ALSO READ| I told Ajith sir that I was afraid to do this film, says H Vinoth on Nerkonda Paarvai

You seem to give importance to silence in your scores... 

The most important lesson about rerecording that I learnt from appa is knowing where to include silence. I have applied that to all my scores, but this film has a little more of it.

You have rarely worked on remakes. Does the treatment of music differ for such films?

The makers of the original film would have approached it musically in one way, so I had to try something new and do it in a different fashion. Musically, I like the way Pink was treated. So much that I actually even asked Vinoth if we could retain the Kaari Kaari song. But he was particular that we needed a song of our own for that situation and that's how Vaanil Irul happened. 

Your filmography seems to have a mix of star-driven films as well as smaller-budget ones. How do you choose your projects?

I choose a film based on the script and how important music is to that script. If a director is clear on what he wants, it makes things a lot easier for me as well. 

You have recently started producing films as well...

I get to see a new set of challenges as a producer. It's fun, but stressful as well. We have completed Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan. The dubbing process is going on now and the audio will be out soon. 

Maamanithan also has you working with Ilaiyaraaja for the first time. What is that like?

Dad made it very clear that he will give me the tune and it's up to me to do what I want to do with it (smiles). I want to give a different set of sounds in the film.

ALSO READ| Internet service providers told to curb piracy of Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai'

How do you reinvent yourself?

I just follow the trend, listen to world music, and travel a lot. I believe that keeps me going. Meeting a lot of new technicians also helps me a lot.

We know that you're working on a script as well. Can you tell us the status of that?

I am writing it whenever time permits. So konjam slow ah poguthu (laughs). But I am almost done with the first half. 

What's on your current playlist? 
I have been listening to a lot of Phil Collins' 90s album lately. There's also a lot of jazz music. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nerkonda Paarvai Nerkonda Paarvai music Yuvan Shankar Raja H Vinoth Ajith Kumar
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp