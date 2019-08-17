'We have a surprise for fans on August 23', says Prabhas on 'Saaho' Tamil version

Home Entertainment Tamil

The press meet of Prabhas' much-awaited Saaho was held on Friday. Lead actors Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Arun Vijay were in attendance along with director Sujeeth,  and compose Ghibran. 

Arun Vijay, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

(L to R) Arun Vijay, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

By Express News Service

The press meet of Prabhas' much-awaited 'Saaho' was held on Friday. Lead actors Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Arun Vijay were in attendance along with director Sujeeth, compose Ghibran and art director Sabu Cyril.

Prabhas who completely spoke in Tamil at the even said, "I initially wanted to do two films a year and compensate for the time I spent in 'Baahubali', but, Sujeeth's story was very arresting and I couldn't lose the offer. My roots are from Chennai, I was born here. Very soon I'd love to do a direct Tamil film."

He then explained that Baaubali and Saaho can't be compared in any way, "Both are completely different films in all aspects, 'Adhu veru idhu veru'. It would be impossible to compare them."

He also teased the audience before ending the speech saying that team 'Saaho' has a surprise for the Tamil fans on August 23. 

Shraddha Kapoor who's making her debut in South Indian languages with this film began her speech with a Vanakkam. " I've seen 'Aruvi' and 'Ok Kanmani' in Tamil.

"I'd love to watch more Tamil films, but I hardly get time for it as I keep shooting without a break."

She plays a cop in the film and she shared that shooting for the action scenes were indeed demanding. "It was indeed tough to pull off the fight sequences, but I was happy that I got to kick the bad guys, at least in films."

Arun Vijay revealed that he has been maintaining the long hair getup for the last two years in all his films, only because of 'Saaho'.

"Since I had promised to look in a certain way for my character Manoj Vishwank in 'Saaho', I didn't want to alter it for my other films- 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' and 'Thadam'. Thankfully Mani sir and Magizh were kind enough to let me sport it in their films."

He was all praise for the dedication of the 'Baahubali' actor.

"The dedication of Prabhas is truly stunning. He makes sure every single shot is perfect. If he isn't satisfied with the output he enthusiastically goes for a retake.  When I was offered the role, the first thing Sujeeth told was, 'Prabhas wants you to play this role,' and that was enough to convince me."

Composer Ghibran who has scored the background of the film said, "Every Indian can raise his collar and say this film is from our country.

'Saaho' is a music-reliant project and the last 30 minutes will be completely filled with the BGM scores. The re-recording of the film was done in Budapest and the musicians who worked in 'Star Wars' have contributed to our film."

'Saaho' is scheduled to hit the screens on August 30, in multiple languages.  

