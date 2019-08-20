Atharvaa to shoot in Russia for 'Ninnu Kori' remake

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Atharvaa, who recently collaborated with director Kannan for Boomerang, will be working again with the Jayamkondan director.

It’s now known that the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up; fifty per cent of the film has been shot in this 20-day schedule.

Furthermore, the makers are planning to shoot the second schedule in Russia which will span for 20 days and will begin from the first week of September.

Starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the film (speculated to be titled as Affair) is the Tamil remake of the 2017 Telugu film, Ninnu Kori, starring Nani.

The Tamil version also stars Aadukalam Naren, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, RS Shivaji, and Vidyullekha Raman.

Produced by Kannan himself under his banner, Masala Pix in association with MKRP Productions, the film is scheduled for release in December.