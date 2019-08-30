Netflix Tamil anthology planned with Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara

By Express News Service

Netflix, one of the leading streaming platforms, has reportedly approached four Tamil filmmakers for an anthology. According to reports, directors Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan, and Sudha Kongara are in talks for this project. It also being speculated the project might commence as early as next month. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Netflix has already backed 'Lust Stories' — an anthology consisting of shorts by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee. The four filmmakers are reuniting for another anthology backed by the streaming platform, titled Ghost Stories.

It's notable that Netflix, which has been making original content for Indian audiences for a while now, has not created South-specific content until now. If this comes through, this will mark the streaming platform's debut in Tamil.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)