Theft case filed against actress Bhanupriya’s maid for allegedly stealing valuables

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six days after a complaint was lodged against actress Bhanupriya in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly not paying salary and torturing a minor girl who was employed as a maid in her house, a case was registered on Thursday against the girl on charges of stealing valuables.

Bhanupriya’s brother Gopalakrishnan in his complaint said that he had appointed a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh as a housemaid as suggested by his friends in February last year and her mother Prabhavathi visited her once in two months.

But they recently found out that the girl had been stealing valuables from the house.